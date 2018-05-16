Nairns Gluten Free Oat Bar Cacao & Orange 160G
New
Product Description
- Baked Oat Flapjack Bar with Cacao & Orange
- Our oat bars are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil. Visit our website for details.
- 40% less sugar*
- * Than the average fruit/cereal bar
- No compromise on taste!
- *We've compared our Cacao & Orange oat bars to over 100 fruit and cereal bars, and the good news is they taste great and contain 40% less sugar than the average of all those bars.
- High fibre
- Nothing artificial
- Gluten free wholegrain oats
- No hydrogenated fat
- No GM ingredients
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (49%), Brown Rice Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Coconut Sugar, Dietary Fibre (Chicory), Cacao Nibs (2.5%), Cocoa Powder (2%), Dried Orange Granules (1.5%), Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Soya, Milk, Peanuts and Nuts, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a Protein in Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Baked for:
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per bar (40g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|715kJ
|1787kJ
|-
|171kcal
|427kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|18.7g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|53.5g
|of which sugars
|6.7g
|16.8g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|7.9g
|Protein
|2.9g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.36g
