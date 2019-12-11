By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nairn's Gluten Free Savoury Biscuit Selection 235G

Nairn's Gluten Free Savoury Biscuit Selection 235G

£ 3.25
£1.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Savoury Biscuit Selection
  • To find out more about how wholegrain oats can help contribute to a healthy, balanced lifestyle, visit www.nairns-oatsckaes.com/benefitsofoats.
  • Our products contain sustainable palm fruit oil. For further information, please visit our website.
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • We've brought together a selection of some of our best-selling gluten free savoury biscuits. They're perfect with your favourite topping, with cheese or cold meats, or as a base for canapes - you might even find a new favourite!
  • Naturally Nairn's, naturally delicious
  • At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible. Our gluten free oatcakes and wholegrain crackers are packed full of gluten free wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome. Wholegrains are full of natural goodness and are high in fibre too.
  • Gluten free wholegrain oats
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High fibre
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No GM ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 235g
  • High fibre

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Baked in Scotland

Number of uses

Contains 35 savoury biscuits

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.

Return to

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

235g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (72%), Cheese (15%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Number of uses

    Contains 35 savoury biscuits

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer OatcakePer 100g
    Energy 182kJ2023kJ
    -44kcal484kcal
    Fat 2.3g25.0g
    of which saturates 1.0g11.3g
    Carbohydrate 4.1g45.3g
    of which sugars 0.1g0.9g
    Fibre 0.6g7.0g
    Protein 1.4g16.0g
    Salt 0.23g2.55g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (89%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Number of uses

    Contains 35 savoury biscuits

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer CrackerPer 100g
    Energy 110kJ1922kJ
    -26kcal459kcal
    Fat 1.1g18.9g
    of which saturates 0.4g7.3g
    Carbohydrate 3.3g57.6g
    of which sugars 0.1g1.7g
    Fibre 0.4g7.5g
    Protein 0.6g10.8g
    Salt 0.10g1.69g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (90%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Number of uses

    Contains 35 savoury biscuits

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer OatcakePer 100g
    Energy 179kJ1987kJ
    -43kcal475kcal
    Fat 2.1g22.8g
    of which saturates 0.8g9.1g
    Carbohydrate 4.7g52.1g
    of which sugars 0.1g0.8g
    Fibre 0.8g8.4g
    Protein 1.0g11.2g
    Salt 0.15g1.62g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (88%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Honey

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Number of uses

    Contains 35 savoury biscuits

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer CrackerPer 100g
    Energy 108kJ1902kJ
    -26kcal454kcal
    Fat 1.0g18.3g
    of which saturates 0.4g7.0g
    Carbohydrate 3.3g58.0g
    of which sugars 0.1g1.7g
    Fibre 0.4g7.5g
    Protein 0.6g10.5g
    Salt 0.09g1.61g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (79%), Cheese (13%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Number of uses

    Contains 35 savoury biscuits

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer CrackerPer 100g
    Energy 111kJ1940kJ
    -26kcal463kcal
    Fat 1.2g20.4g
    of which saturates 0.5g9.1g
    Carbohydrate 2.9g50.2g
    of which sugars 0.1g1.3g
    Fibre 0.4g7.3g
    Protein 0.9g16.1g
    Salt 0.14g2.53g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (82%), Seeds (12%) [Brown Flaxseeds, Millet, Chia (Salvia Hispanica)], Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk, Oats

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place

    Number of uses

    Contains 35 savoury biscuits

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer CrackerPer 100g
    Energy 109kJ1907kJ
    -26kcal455kcal
    Fat 1.1g19.2g
    of which saturates 0.4g6.9g
    Carbohydrate 3.1g53.7g
    of which sugars 0.1g1.6g
    Fibre 0.6g9.7g
    Protein 0.7g12.1g
    Salt 0.09g1.53g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

