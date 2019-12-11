Nairn's Gluten Free Savoury Biscuit Selection 235G
Product Description
- Gluten Free Savoury Biscuit Selection
- To find out more about how wholegrain oats can help contribute to a healthy, balanced lifestyle, visit www.nairns-oatsckaes.com/benefitsofoats.
- Our products contain sustainable palm fruit oil. For further information, please visit our website.
- We've brought together a selection of some of our best-selling gluten free savoury biscuits. They're perfect with your favourite topping, with cheese or cold meats, or as a base for canapes - you might even find a new favourite!
- Naturally Nairn's, naturally delicious
- At Nairn's, we know our oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible. Our gluten free oatcakes and wholegrain crackers are packed full of gluten free wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome. Wholegrains are full of natural goodness and are high in fibre too.
- Gluten free wholegrain oats
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- High fibre
- No hydrogenated fat
- No GM ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians and coeliacs
- Pack size: 235g
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Baked in Scotland
Number of uses
Contains 35 savoury biscuits
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
- Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
235g ℮
- 6 Wholegrain Crackers
- 6 Cheese Crackers
- 6 Cracked Black Pepper Crackers
- 6 Super Seeded Crackers
- 6 Oatcakes
- 5 Cheese Oatcakes
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (72%), Cheese (15%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Oatcake Per 100g Energy 182kJ 2023kJ - 44kcal 484kcal Fat 2.3g 25.0g of which saturates 1.0g 11.3g Carbohydrate 4.1g 45.3g of which sugars 0.1g 0.9g Fibre 0.6g 7.0g Protein 1.4g 16.0g Salt 0.23g 2.55g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (89%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Cracker Per 100g Energy 110kJ 1922kJ - 26kcal 459kcal Fat 1.1g 18.9g of which saturates 0.4g 7.3g Carbohydrate 3.3g 57.6g of which sugars 0.1g 1.7g Fibre 0.4g 7.5g Protein 0.6g 10.8g Salt 0.10g 1.69g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (90%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Oatcake Per 100g Energy 179kJ 1987kJ - 43kcal 475kcal Fat 2.1g 22.8g of which saturates 0.8g 9.1g Carbohydrate 4.7g 52.1g of which sugars 0.1g 0.8g Fibre 0.8g 8.4g Protein 1.0g 11.2g Salt 0.15g 1.62g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (88%), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Honey
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Cracker Per 100g Energy 108kJ 1902kJ - 26kcal 454kcal Fat 1.0g 18.3g of which saturates 0.4g 7.0g Carbohydrate 3.3g 58.0g of which sugars 0.1g 1.7g Fibre 0.4g 7.5g Protein 0.6g 10.5g Salt 0.09g 1.61g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (79%), Cheese (13%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Cracker Per 100g Energy 111kJ 1940kJ - 26kcal 463kcal Fat 1.2g 20.4g of which saturates 0.5g 9.1g Carbohydrate 2.9g 50.2g of which sugars 0.1g 1.3g Fibre 0.4g 7.3g Protein 0.9g 16.1g Salt 0.14g 2.53g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (82%), Seeds (12%) [Brown Flaxseeds, Millet, Chia (Salvia Hispanica)], Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sea Salt, Honey
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Cracker Per 100g Energy 109kJ 1907kJ - 26kcal 455kcal Fat 1.1g 19.2g of which saturates 0.4g 6.9g Carbohydrate 3.1g 53.7g of which sugars 0.1g 1.6g Fibre 0.6g 9.7g Protein 0.7g 12.1g Salt 0.09g 1.53g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
