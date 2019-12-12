Wicked Kitchen Superseeded Porridge 70G
- Energy1204kJ 286kcal14%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars14.2g16%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Instant porridge oats with pumpkin, sunflower and poppy seeds with cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Suitable for vegans A deliciously sweet blend of Oats and Barley packed with seeds n' spices
- A sweet blend of oats and barley packed with seeds n' spices
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (48%), Demerara Sugar, Seed Mix (13%) [Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds], Soya Protein, Barley Flakes, Ground Cinnamon, Flavouring, Ground Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Peel back the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 160ml) and stir well. Leave to stand for 3 minutes, stir again and enjoy.
- Important
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
Pot contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Warning
- When prepared as per instructions, the pot and contents will be hot.
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot (230g)
|Energy
|524kJ / 124kcal
|1204kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|39.3g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|14.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|5.9g
|Protein
|6.0g
|13.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When prepared according to instructions, with 160ml of water.
Safety information
