Wicked Kitchen Superseeded Porridge 70G

Wicked Kitchen Superseeded Porridge 70G
£ 1.40
£2.00/100g

New

Per pot
  • Energy1204kJ 286kcal
    14%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars14.2g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Instant porridge oats with pumpkin, sunflower and poppy seeds with cinnamon and nutmeg.
  • A sweet blend of oats and barley packed with seeds n' spices
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 70g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (48%), Demerara Sugar, Seed Mix (13%) [Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds], Soya Protein, Barley Flakes, Ground Cinnamon, Flavouring, Ground Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel back the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 160ml) and stir well. Leave to stand for 3 minutes, stir again and enjoy.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pot contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning
  • When prepared as per instructions, the pot and contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (230g)
Energy524kJ / 124kcal1204kJ / 286kcal
Fat3.0g6.9g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate17.1g39.3g
Sugars6.2g14.2g
Fibre2.6g5.9g
Protein6.0g13.7g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 160ml of water.--

Safety information

Warning When prepared as per instructions, the pot and contents will be hot.

