Tesco Baking Camembert With Balsamic Glaze 290G

Tesco Baking Camembert With Balsamic Glaze 290G
£ 2.50
£8.63/kg
1/4 of pack
  • Energy791kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates10.2g
    51%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened cheese, with a caramelised onion, balsamic and herb chutney.
  • Creamy and Mild Crafted for a rich and creamy flavour, ideal for dipping.
  Creamy and Mild Crafted for a rich and creamy flavour, ideal for dipping
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Caramelised Onion, Balsamic & Herb Dressing [Onion, Water, Balsamic Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Rosemary, Thyme, Mustard Seed, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Sugar, Turmeric].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 22-25 minutes Pre-heat oven. Remove sleeve and unwrap Camembert. Place Camembert back into wooden base. Score the top of the cheese. Drizzle dressing sachet over the Camembert. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve straight to the table. Do not reheat once cooled.

Produce of

Made using milk from the France.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1130kJ791kJ272kcal190kcal
Fat20.4g14.3g
Saturates14.6g10.2g
Carbohydrate2.8g2.0g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre1.6g1.1g
Protein18.5g13.0g
Salt1.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When baked according to instructions.--

