Tesco Baking Camembert With Balsamic Glaze 290G

- Energy791kJ 190kcal10%
- Fat14.3g20%
- Saturates10.2g51%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ
Product Description
- Full fat soft mould ripened cheese, with a caramelised onion, balsamic and herb chutney.
- Creamy and Mild Crafted for a rich and creamy flavour, ideal for dipping.
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Caramelised Onion, Balsamic & Herb Dressing [Onion, Water, Balsamic Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Rosemary, Thyme, Mustard Seed, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Sugar, Turmeric].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 22-25 minutes Pre-heat oven. Remove sleeve and unwrap Camembert. Place Camembert back into wooden base. Score the top of the cheese. Drizzle dressing sachet over the Camembert. Bake for 22-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve straight to the table. Do not reheat once cooled.
Produce of
Made using milk from the France.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1130kJ
|791kJ
|272kcal
|190kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|14.6g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|18.5g
|13.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When baked according to instructions.
|-
|-
