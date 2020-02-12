By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Gold Chocolate Egg & Mini Eggs 140G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Gold Chocolate Egg & Mini Eggs 140G
£ 5.00
£3.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 1 Milk Chocolate Egg and Lindor Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, Passion and Love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Milk Chocolate Egg - Manufactured in Italy
  • Chocolate Mini Eggs - Manufactured in Germany
  • Irresistible smooth
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable - keep cool Best before end: see base

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.
  • Packed by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

140g ℮

    • Irresistible smooth
    • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
    • Lindor Milk, Dark and White Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable - keep cool Best before end: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy2250kJ / 539 kcal
    Fat31g
    -of which saturates19g
    Carbohydrate57g
    -of which sugars55g
    Protein7.1g
    Salt0.36g
    • Irresistible smooth
    • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
    • Lindor Milk, Dark and White Chocolate Mini Eggs with a Smooth Melting Filling

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 42% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable - keep cool Best before end: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy2563kJ / 617 kcal
    Fat45g
    -of which saturates33g
    Carbohydrate46g
    -of which sugars45g
    Protein4.9g
    Salt0.15g

