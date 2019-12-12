Tesco Strawberry & Basil Lemonade 4X250ml

Really lovely
Really lovely, especially good for people with diabetes
Wow
Amazing , love it so much please never stop making it
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 14kJ / 3kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Basil Extract, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate.
Store in a cool dry place.
Pack contains 4 servings
Can. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
4 x 250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each can (250ml)
|Energy
|14kJ / 3kcal
|34kJ / 8kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
