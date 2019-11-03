Tesco Free From Maple & Bacon Tortilla Rolls 150G

Yummy
Crunchy and delicious, similar flavour to wheat crunchies crisps but nicer consistency.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2148kJ / 514kcal
INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Oak Smoked Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Maple Sugar, Paprika Extract.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2148kJ / 514kcal
|537kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|28.4g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|14.2g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019