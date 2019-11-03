By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Maple & Bacon Tortilla Rolls 150G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From Maple & Bacon Tortilla Rolls 150G

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy537kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2148kJ / 514kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free maize snacks with a maple bacon seasoning.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT FREE Maize snacks with a maple bacon seasoning
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • No artificial flavours, colours or MSG
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Oak Smoked Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Maple Sugar, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • A sweet and savoury snack, perfect for dipping and sharing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2148kJ / 514kcal537kJ / 129kcal
Fat28.4g7.1g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate56.9g14.2g
Sugars2.6g0.7g
Fibre3.9g1.0g
Protein5.8g1.5g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 6 servings.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yummy

5 stars

Crunchy and delicious, similar flavour to wheat crunchies crisps but nicer consistency.

