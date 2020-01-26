By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Sticky Teriyaki Sauce 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Sticky Teriyaki Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Marinade made with sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar and ginger.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Soy Sauce (13%) [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol], Rice Vinegar (8%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Salt, Dried Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Flakes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Chilli Powder, Yeast Extract, Ethanol, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Flavouring, Cumin, Barley Malt Extract, Oregano, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.For Best before end: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100mlAs sold One tablespoon (15ml)
Energy755kJ / 178kcal113kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
of which saturates0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate41.9g6.3g
of which sugars39.7g6.0g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein1.6g0.2g
Salt3.5g0.5g
Pack contains approx. 16 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A LOVELY cooking sauce

5 stars

This sauce is amazing! Cant live without it now. Esp nice with Tofu, Veggies and noodles/rice x

