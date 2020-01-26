Wicked Kitchen Sticky Teriyaki Sauce 250Ml

A LOVELY cooking sauce
This sauce is amazing! Cant live without it now. Esp nice with Tofu, Veggies and noodles/rice x
New
Water, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Soy Sauce (13%) [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Ethanol], Rice Vinegar (8%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Salt, Dried Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Flakes, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Chilli Powder, Yeast Extract, Ethanol, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Flavouring, Cumin, Barley Malt Extract, Oregano, Garlic
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.For Best before end: see lid.
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100ml
|As sold One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|755kJ / 178kcal
|113kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|41.9g
|6.3g
|of which sugars
|39.7g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Salt
|3.5g
|0.5g
|Pack contains approx. 16 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020