Ice Breakers Mixed Berry Sours 42G

£ 1.60
£3.81/100g

New

Product Description

  • Assorted Sours Flavoured Sugar Free Candy (Strawberry and Mixed Berry) with Artificial Sweeteners.
  • "Contains a Source of Phenylalanine", so not to be used by the people suffering from phenyl ketonuria. Excessive consumption of sorbitol over 25 g, and 10 g maltitol per day may have a laxative effect.
  • Intense fruity flavour
  • Natural and artificial flavour
  • Sugar free candy
  • With flavour crystals
  • Pack size: 42g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Artificial Sweetener (Sorbitol (E420(I))) (87.5g/100g), Acidity Regulator (E296), Maltodextrin, Artificial Sweetener (Maltitol (E965(I))) (1.67 g/100g), Acidity Regulator (E334), Natural and Artificial Flavours (Berry, Strawberry), Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E470b), Acidity Regulator (E330), Artificial Sweetener (Aspartame (E951)) (0.2 g/100 g), Thickening Agent (E414), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin (E322))*, Artificial Sweetener (Neotame (E961)) (0.01 g/100 g), Artificial Colours [Allura Red (E129), Blue 1 (E133)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16ºC to 18ºC) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Warnings

  • CONTAIN ARTIFICIAL COLOURS (E129) WHICH MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN.
  • "CAUTION: THE LEVEL OF SOURNESS MAY CAUSE IRRITATION TO THE MOUTH" "THIS PRODUCT IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CONSUMPTION BY CHILDREN AS IT CONTAINS SWEETENERS".

Name and address

  • Hershey Netherlands B.V.,
  • C/O Intertrust (Netherlands) B.V.,
  • Prins Bernhardplein 200,
  • 1097 JB Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • The Hershey Company,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

42g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1016 kJ/ 243 Kcal
Total Fat0.7 g
Of which Saturated0.6g
Carbohydrate 89.7 g
Of which Sugar0.0g
Dietary Fibre0.0g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.0g

Safety information

