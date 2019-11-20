Ice Breakers Mixed Berry Sours 42G

I use it for a dry mouth and be very unhappy to lo
I use it for a dry mouth and be very unhappy to lose it
Artificial Sweetener (Sorbitol (E420(I))) (87.5g/100g), Acidity Regulator (E296), Maltodextrin, Artificial Sweetener (Maltitol (E965(I))) (1.67 g/100g), Acidity Regulator (E334), Natural and Artificial Flavours (Berry, Strawberry), Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E470b), Acidity Regulator (E330), Artificial Sweetener (Aspartame (E951)) (0.2 g/100 g), Thickening Agent (E414), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin (E322))*, Artificial Sweetener (Neotame (E961)) (0.01 g/100 g), Artificial Colours [Allura Red (E129), Blue 1 (E133)], *Produced from Genetically Modified Soya Beans
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16ºC to 18ºC) and consume before the date given.
Manufactured in the United States of America
42g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1016 kJ/ 243 Kcal
|Total Fat
|0.7 g
|Of which Saturated
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|89.7 g
|Of which Sugar
|0.0g
|Dietary Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.0g
CONTAIN ARTIFICIAL COLOURS (E129) WHICH MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN. "CAUTION: THE LEVEL OF SOURNESS MAY CAUSE IRRITATION TO THE MOUTH" "THIS PRODUCT IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CONSUMPTION BY CHILDREN AS IT CONTAINS SWEETENERS".
