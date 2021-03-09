We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Fiery Piri Piri Rub 43G

Wicked Kitchen Fiery Piri Piri Rub 43G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1294kJ / 311kcal

Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with orange peel, chilli flakes, garlic, lemon peel and bird's eye chilli flakes.
  • Pack size: 43G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chilli Powder, Red Bell Pepper, Black Pepper, Paprika, Orange Peel (9%), Chilli Flakes (9%), Onion, Garlic, Salt, Lemon Peel, Bay Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Garlic Powder, Basil, Oregano.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Net Contents

43g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (3.6g)
Energy1294kJ / 311kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat8.6g0.3g
Saturates1.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate30.9g1.1g
Sugars16.8g0.6g
Fibre31.4g1.1g
Protein11.7g0.4g
Salt6.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

A must for seasoning lovers

5 stars

Wow! Amazing flavour, put it in a pasta dish with salmon and gave it a real kick and just overall taste! Will definitely be trying more of these.

