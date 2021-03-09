Wicked Kitchen Fiery Piri Piri Rub 43G

A must for seasoning lovers
Wow! Amazing flavour, put it in a pasta dish with salmon and gave it a real kick and just overall taste! Will definitely be trying more of these.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1294kJ / 311kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chilli Powder, Red Bell Pepper, Black Pepper, Paprika, Orange Peel (9%), Chilli Flakes (9%), Onion, Garlic, Salt, Lemon Peel, Bay Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Garlic Powder, Basil, Oregano.
Store in a cool dry place.
approx. 12 Servings
43g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One teaspoon (3.6g)
|Energy
|1294kJ / 311kcal
|47kJ / 11kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.9g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|16.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|31.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.7g
|0.4g
|Salt
|6.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Wow! Amazing flavour, put it in a pasta dish with salmon and gave it a real kick and just overall taste! Will definitely be trying more of these.