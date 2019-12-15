Richmond 8 Meat Free Sausages 336G

Awesome sausages
Best veggie sausages I have tasted in a long time , this is a must for people who don't eat meat , also would appeal to meat eaters , 5 stars all round will definitely buy again
So good, the best ones yet!
These are by far the best Vegan Sausages I have had to date. They are a bit squishy so be sure to fully remove the lid of the packaging then you can get to them easily, or tip them out. Just a shame they are out of stock today because I would have ordered lots. Well don Richmond.
I have tried most of the vegetarian sausiges on the market. Most are overpriced, some outrageously, and all just don't get the flavour or texture anywhere near the meat alternative that they are trying to replicate. Then along came Richmond. I have to admit that if I didn't know that these sausages were Plant based I would have thought that they were the real deal. If you are trying hard to go vegan for all of the blindingly obvious reasons but struggle sometimes, try these. You won't be disappointed. Paul Burton
Top sausage!
I love these, best vegan sausages yet! Top marks! Look, smell and taste like real sausages.
The best
Best vegan sausages we have ever tasted.
Best Plant Based/VEGAN sausages out there by far.
Best Plant Based/VEGAN sausages out there by far. Excellent taste & texture & easy to cook. Bit squidgy to get out of packet but not that much of a problem & definitely worth the effort. Well done Richmonds & Tesco for stocking them. Should be displayed in the Plant Based, Vegetarian & Animal Meat aisle to ensure ease of access for all & promotion to everyone💚🌱
These are the best meat free sausages we've tried
These are the best meat free sausages we've tried ,really nice texture and taste,great just in a sandwich or with a meal.Will definitely be repurchasing.
I've given these to many meat eaters and they can't tell the difference. Absolutely amazing!
Fantastic vegetarian/vegan sausages
The nicest meatfree sausages on the market for those of us who liked the taste of meat but dont eat it for ethical reasons. Well done Richmonds - just wish Tesco did not put them in the meat aisle - alien to veggies and vegans alike - need to move to a better aisle!
Yummy
Really good. Great texture and flavour!