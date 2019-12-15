Richmond 8 Meat Free Sausages 336G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2 Grilled Sausages (79g) contain
  • Energy481kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.55g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 610kJ/145kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages… and we should do… we've been proudly making them for over 100 years! We have now created our very own meat-free sausages, staying true to our Irish recipe everybody loves.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in protein
  • Our own Irish recipe
  • Tasty & succulent
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 336g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (16%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (4%), Chicory Root Fibre, Less than 2%: Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Herbs, Spices, Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Colours: Beetroot, Safflower, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Check that they're cooked all the way through… smiles guaranteed!

Hob
Instructions: 8-10 min
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: 15-18 min
Preheat oven to 190°C / Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Net Contents

336g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Cooked Sausage contains2 Cooked Sausages (79g) contain
Energy 610kJ/145kcal481kJ/115kcal
Fat 5.4g4.3g
of which saturates 4.0g3.2g
Carbohydrate 14g11g
of which sugars 0.70g0.55g
Fibre 3.6g2.9g
Protein 8.8g7.0g
Salt 1.8g1.4g

Awesome sausages

5 stars

Best veggie sausages I have tasted in a long time , this is a must for people who don't eat meat , also would appeal to meat eaters , 5 stars all round will definitely buy again

So good, the best ones yet!

5 stars

These are by far the best Vegan Sausages I have had to date. They are a bit squishy so be sure to fully remove the lid of the packaging then you can get to them easily, or tip them out. Just a shame they are out of stock today because I would have ordered lots. Well don Richmond.

I have tried most of the vegetarian sausiges on th

5 stars

I have tried most of the vegetarian sausiges on the market. Most are overpriced, some outrageously, and all just don't get the flavour or texture anywhere near the meat alternative that they are trying to replicate. Then along came Richmond. I have to admit that if I didn't know that these sausages were Plant based I would have thought that they were the real deal. If you are trying hard to go vegan for all of the blindingly obvious reasons but struggle sometimes, try these. You won't be disappointed. Paul Burton

Top sausage!

5 stars

I love these, best vegan sausages yet! Top marks! Look, smell and taste like real sausages.

The best

5 stars

Best vegan sausages we have ever tasted.

Best Plant Based/VEGAN sausages out there by far.

5 stars

Best Plant Based/VEGAN sausages out there by far. Excellent taste & texture & easy to cook. Bit squidgy to get out of packet but not that much of a problem & definitely worth the effort. Well done Richmonds & Tesco for stocking them. Should be displayed in the Plant Based, Vegetarian & Animal Meat aisle to ensure ease of access for all & promotion to everyone💚🌱

These are the best meat free sausages we've tried

5 stars

These are the best meat free sausages we've tried ,really nice texture and taste,great just in a sandwich or with a meal.Will definitely be repurchasing.

I've given these to many meat eaters and they can'

5 stars

I've given these to many meat eaters and they can't tell the difference. Absolutely amazing!

Fantastic vegetarian/vegan sausages

5 stars

The nicest meatfree sausages on the market for those of us who liked the taste of meat but dont eat it for ethical reasons. Well done Richmonds - just wish Tesco did not put them in the meat aisle - alien to veggies and vegans alike - need to move to a better aisle!

Yummy

5 stars

Really good. Great texture and flavour!

