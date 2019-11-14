Lucy Bee Organic Coconut Milk 1 Litre

Tastes amazing
Trying to cut out dairy so use this with my morning porridge and it's delicious, remember to give it a good shake before you use it
Obsessed with this plant based milk! Has the cream
Obsessed with this plant based milk! Has the creamiest rich texture and taste, and mixed well in hot drinks (unlike other brands which tend to split), and is the perfect addition to porridge, granola etc. Great company ethic too!
Creamy, smooth and ethical. Win win
Delicious and no filler so not watery like any other non-dairy milk I’ve tried. Lovely natural sweetness great in my porridge and smoothie. My 3 year old loves it too! Great ethical brand, worth every penny
Best in the market!
The best tasting coconut milk on the market!
So delicious!
This is the best quality coconut milk out there! Struggled for a long time to find milk that wasn't made up of lots of fillers/water etc. Not only is it organic and fair trade, which I'm trying to move towards, but it's delicious!
Best on the market
Our favourite coconut milk by a mile!! We haven’t found a better one in terms of quality (smooth, creamy, authentic), taste and ethical standards. It’s so versatile, we use it in smoothies, shakes, curries and baking as a “plant milk”. We love it!
Amazing
The best coconut milk on market .no fillers !!! Taste as if we're drinking straight from coconut . Very high quality product. Perfect to drink as it is , in smoothies , porridge , cooking and hot cacao . Very versatile .
The best available
Really delicious coconut milk. Beautiful taste (no fillers or random ingredients), ethical brand and great price.