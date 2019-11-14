By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lucy Bee Organic Coconut Milk 1 Litre

5(8)Write a review
Lucy Bee Organic Coconut Milk 1 Litre
£ 2.50
£2.50/litre

New

Product Description

  • Fair Trade Organic Coconut Milk
  • Best Buy
  • ethicalconsumer.org
  • FairTSA means
  • No monkeys are used to pick the coconuts in this milk
  • A feeding programme for undernourished children
  • Coconut planting initiatives
  • Supporting education
  • Sustainable community development projects
  • No exploitation of workers
  • Did you know?
  • Most plant-based milk alternatives are made up of water and fillers
  • Compare this to ours which is 99.9 coconut and just a smidge of xanthan gum
  • Google 'How to use Lucy Bee Coconut Milk' for recipe ideas and tips from Lucy
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest
  • Fair Trade
  • Organic
  • Ethical Best Buy
  • 99.9% coconut
  • A velvety smooth unsweetened drink
  • No added water, fillers or rice
  • Dairy, gluten, nut and peanut free
  • Non GM
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

A blend of Organic Coconut Water (90.5%), Organic Coconut Cream (9.4%), Xanthan Gum (0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Once opened, store in the fridge and use within 3 days.Best before, see top.

Produce of

Product of the Philippines

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use me
  • As it comes!
  • Froth in your coffee
  • Delicious in drinks
  • Pour into porridge & cereals
  • Splash into soups & sauces
  • Great in bakes
  • A staple in smoothies
  • Best served chilled.
  • (Shake me!))

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Lucy Bee Ltd,
  • PO Box 214,
  • Hertford,
  • SG14 2ZX.

Return to

  • Lucy Bee Ltd,
  • PO Box 214,
  • Hertford,
  • SG14 2ZX.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kj151
Kcal36
Fat 2.3g
of which saturates 2.1g
Carbohydrates2.4g
of which sugars 1.8g
Cholesterol 0g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 0.08g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes amazing

5 stars

Trying to cut out dairy so use this with my morning porridge and it's delicious, remember to give it a good shake before you use it

Obsessed with this plant based milk! Has the cream

5 stars

Obsessed with this plant based milk! Has the creamiest rich texture and taste, and mixed well in hot drinks (unlike other brands which tend to split), and is the perfect addition to porridge, granola etc. Great company ethic too!

Creamy, smooth and ethical. Win win

5 stars

Delicious and no filler so not watery like any other non-dairy milk I’ve tried. Lovely natural sweetness great in my porridge and smoothie. My 3 year old loves it too! Great ethical brand, worth every penny

Best in the market!

5 stars

The best tasting coconut milk on the market!

So delicious!

5 stars

This is the best quality coconut milk out there! Struggled for a long time to find milk that wasn't made up of lots of fillers/water etc. Not only is it organic and fair trade, which I'm trying to move towards, but it's delicious!

Best on the market

5 stars

Our favourite coconut milk by a mile!! We haven’t found a better one in terms of quality (smooth, creamy, authentic), taste and ethical standards. It’s so versatile, we use it in smoothies, shakes, curries and baking as a “plant milk”. We love it!

Amazing

5 stars

The best coconut milk on market .no fillers !!! Taste as if we're drinking straight from coconut . Very high quality product. Perfect to drink as it is , in smoothies , porridge , cooking and hot cacao . Very versatile .

The best available

5 stars

Really delicious coconut milk. Beautiful taste (no fillers or random ingredients), ethical brand and great price.

