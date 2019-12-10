By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paul Jaboulet Aine Ventoux 750Ml

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Planted on south-facing slopes, the Grenache and Syrah grapes produce a lovely wine with red fruit and pepper aromas. Best enjoyed young.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Beautiful deep red colour with dark purple tints. Aromas of red and black fruits and spices. The palate is balanced with beautiful fruity and velvety notes. A crisp wine with silky tannins and a good aromatic flavours.

Region of Origin

The Rhone Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Paul Jaboulet Aine

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Caroline Frey

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Pre-fermentation cold maceration of the grapes is followed by a slow temperature controlled fermentation in order to get fruity aromas and soft tannins. Ageing in stainless steel tanks for 6 months.

History

  • Founded in 1834 in Tain-l'Hermitage and led by the oenologist Caroline Frey, Paul Jaboulet Aîné owns vineyards on the most beautiful appellations of the Rhône. Wines are produced with a view to preserving and enhancing soils. We apply a meticulous vine cultivation in accordance with organic viticulture, without forgetting to mention a specific winemaking respectful of the typicity, identity and real taste. All our estates (116 hectares) are now certified organic.

Regional Information

  • Ventoux is a large wine region in the far southeast of the southern Rhône, on the border with Provence. The name of Ventoux 'Les Traverses' comes from the dry-stone walls which support the earth and protect it from the significant erosion in this region, where a strong wind, the Mistral, blows throughout the year.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Paul Jaboulet Aîné,
  • 26600 La Roche De Glun,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.jaboulet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Smooth and silky red with wonderful personality.

4 stars

This is a wonderful wine. Its full flavoured with bucket loads of black fruits and silky tannins. This shows just how underrated this area of France is and this is a wine to rush and buy. You will struggle keeping your hands off it. Drinks beautifully on its own but lovely with sausages or cold meats. If you like your red wines full flavoured but with beautiful balance without the heavy kick of alcohol, then this is the one for you. Its seriously undervalued as well. This wine is from possibly the finest wine producer in the Rhone valley from the legendary maker of Hermitage La Chapelle (one of the greatest wines in the World).

