Paul Jaboulet Aine Ventoux 750Ml

Smooth and silky red with wonderful personality.
This is a wonderful wine. Its full flavoured with bucket loads of black fruits and silky tannins. This shows just how underrated this area of France is and this is a wine to rush and buy. You will struggle keeping your hands off it. Drinks beautifully on its own but lovely with sausages or cold meats. If you like your red wines full flavoured but with beautiful balance without the heavy kick of alcohol, then this is the one for you. Its seriously undervalued as well. This wine is from possibly the finest wine producer in the Rhone valley from the legendary maker of Hermitage La Chapelle (one of the greatest wines in the World).