Peter Mertes Blood Orange Buck's Fizz 75Cl

image 1 of Peter Mertes Blood Orange Buck's Fizz 75Cl
£ 3.00
£3.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail with Wine (40%) and Blood Orange Juice from Concentrate (45%)
  • A fruity sparkling drink made with wine and blood orange juice from concentrate. Serve well chilled as part of any celebration.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

3.0

ABV

4% vol

Producer

Peter Mertes KG

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Vinification Details

  • n/a

History

  • n/a

Regional Information

  • n/a

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. If separation occurs, invert gently before opening. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with party food.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues.

Return to

  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 254kJ / 60kcal318kJ / 75kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Offer

