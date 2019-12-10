Peter Mertes Blood Orange Buck's Fizz 75Cl
Product Description
- Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail with Wine (40%) and Blood Orange Juice from Concentrate (45%)
- A fruity sparkling drink made with wine and blood orange juice from concentrate. Serve well chilled as part of any celebration.
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
3.0
ABV
4% vol
Producer
Peter Mertes KG
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Vinification Details
History
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. If separation occurs, invert gently before opening. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with party food.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
- D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues.
Return to
- Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
- D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|254kJ / 60kcal
|318kJ / 75kcal
