Tesco Shredded Iceberg 140G

Tesco Shredded Iceberg 140G
£ 0.69
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Shredded iceberg lettuce leaves.
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, we hand pick the highest quality Iceberg lettuces, prepare and carefully wash them, ready for you to eat straight away.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet
  • Crisp and refreshing leaves, carefully prepared
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Washed and ready to eat
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold 1/2 of a pack (70g)% RI*
Energy 80kJ56kJ
-19kcal13kcal1%
Fat 0.1g0.1g<1%
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g<1%
Carbohydrate 3.0g2.1g
of which sugars 2.0g1.4g2%
Fibre 1.2g0.8g
Protein 0.9g0.6g
Salt 0.1g0.1g<1%
Pack contains 2 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Awful! Started going brown as soon as it was opened, on the same day it was delivered!, Had another couple of days before the use by date. Never buying this again.

