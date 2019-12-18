Tesco Chocolate & Orange Filled Muffins 2 Pack
- Energy1461kJ 349kcal17%
- Fat16.4g23%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars30.3g34%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 388kcal
Product Description
- 2 Chocolate muffins with dark chocolate chunks, an orange sauce filling, topped with coloured sugar pearls
- 2 Chocolate and Orange Filled Muffins
- Orange flavoured filling
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate Chunks (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Orange Juice, Natural Orange Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beta-Carotene, Iron Oxide), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
2 x Muffins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One muffin (90g)
|Energy
|1624kJ / 388kcal
|1461kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|50.2g
|45.2g
|Sugars
|33.7g
|30.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|4.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
