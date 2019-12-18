By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate & Orange Filled Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Chocolate & Orange Filled Muffins 2 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • 2 Chocolate muffins with dark chocolate chunks, an orange sauce filling, topped with coloured sugar pearls
  • 2 Chocolate and Orange Filled Muffins
  • Orange flavoured filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate Chunks (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Orange Juice, Natural Orange Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beta-Carotene, Iron Oxide), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

2 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne muffin (90g)
Energy1624kJ / 388kcal1461kJ / 349kcal
Fat18.2g16.4g
Saturates3.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate50.2g45.2g
Sugars33.7g30.3g
Fibre2.3g2.0g
Protein4.6g4.1g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

