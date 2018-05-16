Tesco Finest Skinless & Boneless Cod Loin

- Energy302kJ 71kcal4%
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) loin, defrosted.
- Skinless & Boneless Cod Loin Our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Skilfully filleted from the prime part of the fillet with a firm and flaky texture. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Working with selected fishermen, our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North Atlantic. Skilfully filleted from the prime part of the fillet with a firm and flaky texture.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 18-20 mins. Loosely wrap the loin in foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|302kJ / 71kcal
|302kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.9g
|16.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
