Tesco Finest Skinless & Boneless Cod Loin

Regular price £20.00, Clubcard Price £4.00. Offer valid from 14/10 until 03/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see on your final receipt.

£ 2.80
£20.00/kg

Per 100g
  • Energy302kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) loin, defrosted.
  • Skinless & Boneless Cod Loin Our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Skilfully filleted from the prime part of the fillet with a firm and flaky texture. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Working with selected fishermen, our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North Atlantic. Skilfully filleted from the prime part of the fillet with a firm and flaky texture.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 18-20 mins. Loosely wrap the loin in foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Safety information

