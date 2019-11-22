By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Mini Marshmallows 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco White Mini Marshmallows 100G
£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy353kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.2g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1412kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • White mini marshmallows.
  • SOFT & SQUIDGEY Adds gooeyness to your bakes and hot chocolates
  • SOFT & SQUIDGEY Adds gooeyness to your bakes and hot chocolates
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Netherlands, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (25g)
Energy1412kJ / 333kcal353kJ / 83kcal
Fat0.9g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate75.6g18.9g
Sugars56.6g14.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

