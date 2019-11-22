Tesco White Mini Marshmallows 100G
- Energy353kJ 83kcal4%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars14.2g16%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1412kJ / 333kcal
Product Description
- White mini marshmallows.
- SOFT & SQUIDGEY Adds gooeyness to your bakes and hot chocolates
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Natural Vanilla Flavouring.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Netherlands, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|1412kJ / 333kcal
|353kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75.6g
|18.9g
|Sugars
|56.6g
|14.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
