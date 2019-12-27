By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seedlip Grove 42 Lemongrass Tonic 250Ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Seedlip Grove 42 Lemongrass Tonic 250Ml
£ 2.75
£11.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Seedlip Grove 42 & Lemongrass Tonic.
  • Seedlip is on a mission to change the way the world drinks by solving the dilemma of what to drink when you're not drinking. Founded by Ben Branson in his kitchen in the woods, Seedlip is inspired by 17th century alcoholic & non-alcoholic remedies documented in The Art of Distillation, which was first published in England in 1651.
  • What to drink when you're Not drinking®'
  • Seedlip Grove 42 is mixed with our bespoke, fragrant Lemongrass Tonic to create a sophisticated blend of three varieties of Mediterranean Orange, Lemon peel, Ginger & Lemongrass distillates.
  • Enjoy anytime, anywhere.
  • Distilled non-alcoholic botanical drink canned in England
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Seedlip Grove 42 [25%], Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Tonic Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Country

United Kingdom

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: please see base of can

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled or with an Orange twist over ice

Name and address

  • Refresco Drinks UK Limited,
  • Bondgate,
  • Knottingly Road,
  • Pontefract,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF8 2LH,

Return to

  • Seedlip Drinks,
  • Suites 5 & 6,
  • Woodlands Court,
  • Burnham Road,
  • Beaconsfield,
  • Buckinghamshire.
  • www.seedlipdrinks.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 87.86kJ / 21kcal
Fat 0.1g
- of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.3g
- of which Sugars 3.9g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

HORRID

1 stars

Nasty. This tastes absolutely HORRIBLE. I have nothing good to say about it whatsoever. Three of us tried it and hated it. Bitter. Weird tasting.

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Cal Virgin Gin & Tonic 4Pkx250ml

£ 3.00
£3.00/litre

Freixenet 0.0% Sparkling Rose Alcohol Free 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider 500Ml

£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Seedlip Grove 42 Non-Alcoholic Spirit 70Cl

£ 26.00
£37.15/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here