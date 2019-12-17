Mr Kipling 6Pack Apple Pear& Custard Crumble Tarts
- Shortcrust Pastry Cases with an Apple and Pear (25%) and Custard (23%) Filling, Topped with a Butter Crumble (14%).
- Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a combination of mouth-watering flavours in Mr Kipling's most renowned recipes to create a range of deliciously indulgent cakes.
- Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
- Discover the Mr Kipling Signature Collection Apple, Pear and Custard Crumble Tarts; crumbly Mr Kipling pastry with a dollop of apple and pear filling, covered with a layer of creamy custard and finished with a crunchy butter crumble.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Diced Bramley Apple, Salted Butter (Milk), Bramley Apple Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Diced Pear, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Acid (Malic Acid), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes, Curcumin), Soya Flour, Flavourings (contain Milk)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Apple, Pear and Custard Crumble Tarts at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
6 x Tarts
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per tart (51g)
|Energy
|1618kJ
|838kJ
|-
|385kcal
|200kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|7.5g
|of which Saturates
|4.8g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|30.9g
|of which Sugars
|28.1g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.15g
