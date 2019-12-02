Flourish All In One Supplement 30 Tablets

Must try for 30 days - feel so much better with th
Must try for 30 days - feel so much better with this supplement.
Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Cellulose, Soya Isoflavone Extract, Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin E (as DL Alphatocopheryl Acetate), Evening Primrose Oil, Ferrous fumarate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Pantothenate), Zinc Oxide, Korean Ginseng Extract, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Talc, Acacia, Manganese Sulphate, Maize Starch, Sucrose, Thiamin (as Thiamine Mononitrate), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A (as Retinyl Acetate), Triglycerides, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin), Vitamin D (as Cholecalciferol)
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For Best Before End Date See Base of Carton.
Made in the UK
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Average Per Tablet
|% NRV Per Tablet
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|20 mg α-TE
|167
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.1 mg
|100
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.4 mg
|100
|Niacin
|16 mg NE
|100
|Vitamin B6
|8 mg
|571
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|100 µg
|200
|Pantothenic Acid
|12 mg
|200
|Calcium
|200 mg
|25
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Iron
|8 mg
|57
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Copper
|500 µg
|50
|Manganese
|1 mg
|50
|Selenium
|70 µg
|127
|Chromium
|60 µg
|150
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Soya Isoflavones
|40 mg
|Korean Ginseng Extract
|15 mg
|Equivalent to Korean Ginseng Powder
|150 mg
|And Providing Gisenosides
|3 mg
|Evening Primrose Oil
|20 mg
|NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|MG - Milligram
|-
|-
|µG - Microgram
|-
|-
FOOD SUPPLEMENTS MUST NOT REPLACE A VARIED, BALANCED DIET AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE. AS WITH OTHER FOOD SUPPLEMENTS, CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR OR PHARMACIST BEFORE USING IF YOU ARE UNDER MEDICAL SUPERVISION. CONTAINS VITAMIN A. DO NOT TAKE IF PREGNANT, PLANNING TO BECOME PREGNANT OR BREAST FEEDING, EXCEPT ON THE ADVICE OF A DOCTOR OR ANTENATAL CLINIC. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN. DO NOT EXCEED THE RECOMMENDED INTAKE.
