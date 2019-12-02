By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flourish All In One Supplement 30 Tablets

Write a review
Flourish All In One Supplement 30 Tablets
£ 11.00
£0.37/each

Product Description

  • Multivitamins & Minerals with Soya Isoflavones, Ginseng and Evening Primrose Oil Food Supplement, 30 Tablets.
  • Effective one-a-day supplement containing 25 nutrients, including evening primrose oil. Specially formulated to be taken during and after the menopause.
  • Vitamin D which helps to support the maintenance of normal bones
  • Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity
  • Zinc to help maintain healthy skin, hair and nails
  • Magnesium which supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Specially formulated for the menopause
  • No artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Cellulose, Soya Isoflavone Extract, Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin E (as DL Alphatocopheryl Acetate), Evening Primrose Oil, Ferrous fumarate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Pantothenate), Zinc Oxide, Korean Ginseng Extract, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Talc, Acacia, Manganese Sulphate, Maize Starch, Sucrose, Thiamin (as Thiamine Mononitrate), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A (as Retinyl Acetate), Triglycerides, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Sodium Molybdate, DL Alpha Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid, Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin), Vitamin D (as Cholecalciferol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For Best Before End Date See Base of Carton.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Take one tablet a day, preferably with a meal.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENTS MUST NOT REPLACE A VARIED, BALANCED DIET AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.
  • AS WITH OTHER FOOD SUPPLEMENTS, CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR OR PHARMACIST BEFORE USING IF YOU ARE UNDER MEDICAL SUPERVISION.
  • CONTAINS VITAMIN A. DO NOT TAKE IF PREGNANT, PLANNING TO BECOME PREGNANT OR BREAST FEEDING, EXCEPT ON THE ADVICE OF A DOCTOR OR ANTENATAL CLINIC.
  • THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN.
  • DO NOT EXCEED THE RECOMMENDED INTAKE.

Name and address

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.
  • Careline 0800 085 3462
  • www.lets-flourish.com

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Per Tablet% NRV Per Tablet
Vitamin A 400 µg RE50
Vitamin D 10 µg200
Vitamin E 20 mg α-TE167
Vitamin C 80 mg 100
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 1.1 mg100
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.4 mg100
Niacin 16 mg NE100
Vitamin B6 8 mg571
Folic Acid 200 µg100
Vitamin B12 20 µg800
Biotin 100 µg200
Pantothenic Acid 12 mg200
Calcium 200 mg25
Magnesium 100 mg27
Iron 8 mg57
Zinc 10 mg100
Copper 500 µg50
Manganese 1 mg50
Selenium 70 µg127
Chromium 60 µg150
Molybdenum 50 µg100
Iodine 150 µg100
Soya Isoflavones40 mg
Korean Ginseng Extract15 mg
Equivalent to Korean Ginseng Powder150 mg
And Providing Gisenosides3 mg
Evening Primrose Oil20 mg
NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
MG - Milligram--
µG - Microgram--

Safety information



1 Review

Average of 5 stars



Must try for 30 days - feel so much better with th

5 stars

Must try for 30 days - feel so much better with this supplement.

