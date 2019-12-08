Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Puddle Cookies 210G

These cookies were a gift with my order. Thank you
super yummy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1999kJ / 477kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Belgian Milk Chocolate Buttons (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
210g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (35g)
|Energy
|1999kJ / 477kcal
|700kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|21.7g
|Sugars
|30.0g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
