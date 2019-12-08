By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Puddle Cookies 210G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.69
£0.81/100g
One cookie
  • Energy700kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1999kJ / 477kcal

Product Description

  • All butter cookies with Belgian milk chocolate buttons.
  • Soft baked, all butter cookies filled with puddles of luxurious smooth Belgian milk chocolate. These bakery inspired cookies are made for us by experts with over 50 years' experience passed down through generations. For the ultimate indulgence microwave for 25 seconds & complement with creamy Tesco Finest Vanilla ice cream perfect
  • These bakery-inspired cookies are made for us by experts with over 50 years' experience passed down through generations.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Belgian Milk Chocolate Buttons (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the ultimate indulgence microwave for 25 seconds & complement with creamy Tesco Finest Vanilla ice cream - perfect!

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (35g)
Energy1999kJ / 477kcal700kJ / 167kcal
Fat22.5g7.9g
Saturates13.9g4.9g
Carbohydrate62.1g21.7g
Sugars30.0g10.5g
Fibre1.7g0.6g
Protein5.7g2.0g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These cookies were a gift with my order. Thank you

5 stars

These cookies were a gift with my order. Thank you Tesco.Tastes like home made. Super delish, especially microwaved and served with cream.

super yummy

5 stars

super yummy

