Wicked Kitchen Spicy Coconut & Rice Noodles 72G

A good 'posh' pot noodle for a quick lunch
I'm surprised at some of the lower ratings, I think these noodles are great and have a mild spice. When they said mild it does really mean it has spice to it, unlike a lot of milds that have no spice whatsoever. Considering the simple ingredients it's a good pot noodle and it's amazing how much it fills out once it absorbs the water.
Best pot meal EVER.
The rest of the Wicked Kitchen pots are pretty good... but this one's on another level. Gorgeous taste, lots of spice. I add a bit more chilli just cos though, and it's epic!
Something went wrong at the factory
This is the most expensive of the range of noodles we buy, but opening one recently we discovered only the noodles inside, none of the flavouring/soup/sauce/spice powder etc. Consequently it was just flavourless bland noodles. Bit disappointing really! Obviously a fault at the factory and in quality control.
Delicious
Very tasty noodles would buy again
Flavour town and more.
You’ve really got to mix this properly, otherwise it just tastes watery and disappointing. I filled it up to the first line, left the noodles to hydrate and I felt really let down when I tasted it. My colleague asked if I’d managed to mix the all the powder from the bottom in. I wasn’t sure, so I decanted it into a noodle bowl and there was a big pile of flavour powder in the bottom of the cup. Scooped it out, mixed it in and voila. These are so spicy, tasty and fresh tasting. Outside of cup noodle from the Chinese supermarket, I’ve never had a cup noodle as good as these.
Thumbs up
love these noodles.. amazing!!
Too hot for pot's "Mild" rating
Reading other reviews I'm wondering if they are writing about another product. This has a rating of Mild - it's NOT mild. It's quite a bit hotter than that! Maybe somebody's hand slipped with my pot - but it's unpleasantly hot for me.
Very, Very Spicy.
If you like REALLY spicy food - these are for you. Too hot for me by far. Chewy lumps of chilli skin had to be extracted. Just a very spicy pot-noodle. Won't be ordering again.
Absolutely delicious!
These are so delicious! Make sure once you have put the hot water in to stir right to the bottom with a fork, get right into the edges otherwise the seasoning can get left at the bottom and they won't taste as good.
this is a really good snack also very tasty
this is a really good snack also very tasty