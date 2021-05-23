We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Spicy Coconut & Rice Noodles 72G

Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Spicy Coconut & Rice Noodles 72G
£ 1.20
£16.67/kg
Per pot
  Energy1225kJ 289kcal
    14%
  Fat1.8g
    3%
  Saturates1.3g
    7%
  Sugars1.8g
    2%
  Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Rice noodles in coconut, lime and chilli broth with mushrooms and coriander.
  • Noodles in a fragrant coconut, ginger, lime & chilli broth, with mushrooms and coriander
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Dried Rice Noodles (69%) [Rice, Tapioca Starch], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Soya Protein, Salt, Coconut Extract (1.5%), Dried Mushroom, Onion Powder, Dried Tomato, Dried Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Dried Coriander, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Ginger, Natural Lime Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    Remove lid and pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 320ml), stir and leave to stand for 4 minutes, stirring halfway through and again before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

72g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (392g)
Energy313kJ / 74kcal1225kJ / 289kcal
Fat0.5g1.8g
Saturates0.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate15.4g60.4g
Sugars0.5g1.8g
Fibre0.5g2.0g
Protein1.7g6.8g
Salt0.6g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 320 ml of water.--
29 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

A good 'posh' pot noodle for a quick lunch

5 stars

I'm surprised at some of the lower ratings, I think these noodles are great and have a mild spice. When they said mild it does really mean it has spice to it, unlike a lot of milds that have no spice whatsoever. Considering the simple ingredients it's a good pot noodle and it's amazing how much it fills out once it absorbs the water.

Best pot meal EVER.

5 stars

The rest of the Wicked Kitchen pots are pretty good... but this one's on another level. Gorgeous taste, lots of spice. I add a bit more chilli just cos though, and it's epic!

Something went wrong at the factory

2 stars

This is the most expensive of the range of noodles we buy, but opening one recently we discovered only the noodles inside, none of the flavouring/soup/sauce/spice powder etc. Consequently it was just flavourless bland noodles. Bit disappointing really! Obviously a fault at the factory and in quality control.

Delicious

5 stars

Very tasty noodles would buy again

Flavour town and more.

5 stars

You’ve really got to mix this properly, otherwise it just tastes watery and disappointing. I filled it up to the first line, left the noodles to hydrate and I felt really let down when I tasted it. My colleague asked if I’d managed to mix the all the powder from the bottom in. I wasn’t sure, so I decanted it into a noodle bowl and there was a big pile of flavour powder in the bottom of the cup. Scooped it out, mixed it in and voila. These are so spicy, tasty and fresh tasting. Outside of cup noodle from the Chinese supermarket, I’ve never had a cup noodle as good as these.

Thumbs up

5 stars

love these noodles.. amazing!!

Too hot for pot's "Mild" rating

3 stars

Reading other reviews I'm wondering if they are writing about another product. This has a rating of Mild - it's NOT mild. It's quite a bit hotter than that! Maybe somebody's hand slipped with my pot - but it's unpleasantly hot for me.

Very, Very Spicy.

2 stars

If you like REALLY spicy food - these are for you. Too hot for me by far. Chewy lumps of chilli skin had to be extracted. Just a very spicy pot-noodle. Won't be ordering again.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

These are so delicious! Make sure once you have put the hot water in to stir right to the bottom with a fork, get right into the edges otherwise the seasoning can get left at the bottom and they won't taste as good.

this is a really good snack also very tasty

5 stars

this is a really good snack also very tasty

