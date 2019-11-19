By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Danepak 10 Unsmoked Reduced Salt Back Bacon Rashers 300G

Danepak 10 Unsmoked Reduced Salt Back Bacon Rashers 300G
Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless back bacon with added water.
  • 10* Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers
  • *10 rashers average to achieve
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Reduced salt
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Pork (88%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Contains 25% less Salt than standard Back Bacon

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase or by Use by date and consume within 1 month. Defrost overnight in a refrigerator and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.Use by: See front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Grill
Instructions: 6-7 Mins - Place on wire rack under a pre-heated medium grill.
Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 5-6 Mins - Heat 1 dessert spoon (10ml) of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K. using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd.,
  • Wilson Way Industrial Est.,
  • Pool,
  • Redruth,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3RT.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold:
Energy 646kJ/155kcal
Fat 9.3g
of which saturates 3.4g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
of which sugars 0.3g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 17.0g
Salt 1.9g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

bad smell to bacon

1 stars

gone off smell when I opened the pack it wasn't out off date . I had to throw this item away

thank you

5 stars

WOW,at last a bacon i don't have to soak in cold water to get rid of the overwhelming taste of salt,( and nothing else,)

