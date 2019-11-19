Danepak 10 Unsmoked Reduced Salt Back Bacon Rashers 300G

bad smell to bacon
gone off smell when I opened the pack it wasn't out off date . I had to throw this item away
thank you
WOW,at last a bacon i don't have to soak in cold water to get rid of the overwhelming taste of salt,( and nothing else,)
Pork (88%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Contains 25% less Salt than standard Back Bacon
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase or by Use by date and consume within 1 month. Defrost overnight in a refrigerator and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.Use by: See front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Grill
Instructions: 6-7 Mins - Place on wire rack under a pre-heated medium grill.
Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 5-6 Mins - Heat 1 dessert spoon (10ml) of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally. Do not reheat.
Packed in the U.K. using pork from Denmark
Pack contains 5 servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold:
|Energy
|646kJ/155kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17.0g
|Salt
|1.9g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Average of 3 stars
