Tesco Mango & Valencia Orange Cordial 500Ml
- Energy162kJ 38kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 15kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated juice drink made with mango and Valencia orange juices from concentrate, sugar and sweetener.
- Mango & Valencia Orange Fruit cordial Sweet mango and juicy Valencia orange, clean and refreshing
- Refreshing & juicy Sweet mango and juicy Valencia orange, clean and refreshing
- Refreshing & juicy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Mango Juice from Concentrate (11%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep cool and out of sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- To serve, add one part cordial to four parts water.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|65kJ / 15kcal
|162kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..
