Tesco Mango & Valencia Orange Cordial 500Ml

Tesco Mango & Valencia Orange Cordial 500Ml
£ 1.85
£0.37/100ml

One glass
  • Energy162kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 15kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated juice drink made with mango and Valencia orange juices from concentrate, sugar and sweetener.
  • Mango & Valencia Orange Fruit cordial Sweet mango and juicy Valencia orange, clean and refreshing
  • Refreshing & juicy Sweet mango and juicy Valencia orange, clean and refreshing
  • Refreshing & juicy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Mango Juice from Concentrate (11%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To serve, add one part cordial to four parts water.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy65kJ / 15kcal162kJ / 38kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.8g9.5g
Sugars3.8g9.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Safety information

