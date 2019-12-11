By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Fudge Flavour Icing 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Fudge Flavour Icing 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

New

Per 1/12th Pot (33g)
  • Energy585kJ 140kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1760kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Fudge Flavour Icing
  • No artificial colour or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Humectant (Glycerol)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat, Egg, Milk & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place at room temperature.For best before end see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Cadbury Fudge Flavour Icing
  • This tub contains enough icing to fill and cover an 8" cake or top 12 cupcakes
  • For perfect icing: Stir the icing before use.
  • Place room temperature icing into a piping bag and use to fill and cover a cake or cupcakes.
  • Spread the icing using a rounded knife on to your bakes.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 0223389
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/12th Pot (33g)%* Reference Intake
Energy 1760kJ585kJ7%
-420kcal140kcal
Fat 13.7g4.6g7%
of which Saturates 5.6g1.9g10%
Carbohydrate 72.1g24.0g9%
of which Sugars 70.3g23.4g26%
Fibre 1.3g0.4g-
Protein 0.9g0.3g1%
Salt 0.34g0.11g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Chocolate Icing 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Betty Crocker Devils Food Chocolate Cake Mix 425G

£ 2.50
£0.59/100g

Offer

Tesco Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Betty Crocker Vanilla Buttercream Style Icing 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here