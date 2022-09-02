We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

E45 Rich 24 Hour Cream Dry Skin 400Ml

E45 Rich 24hr Cream provides deep moisturisation that lasts throughout the day. Formulated with Evening Primrose Oil, known for its skin nourishing properties that help to lock and retain moisture within the skin. At E45 we don't believe in making things unnecessarily complicated. We take the same approach when formulating our moisturisers, making sure they have everything dry skin needs to feel good. We've not added unnecessary colours or fragrances to our Rich 24hr range.
Straightforward skincareFast AbsorbingDeep and nourishing moisturisationWith evening primrose oilDry SkinEveryday skincareReplenishes dry skinFast absorbing non greasyDermatologically testedSuitable for dry and sensitive skinNo added colours or fragrances
Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylgycerin, Steareth-21, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Steareth-2, Oenothera Biennis Oil, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate

Directions: Apply as required, for best results use daily

