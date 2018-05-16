Tesco 10 Turkey, Pork & Stuffing Pasties 300G

- Energy424kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1413kJ / 339kcal
Product Description
- A shortcrust pastry filled with seasoned turkey breast, pork and sage and onion seasoning.
- Oven baked. Turkey breast and pork with sage and onion seasoning in shortcrust pastry.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Turkey Breast (9%), Pork (7%), Potato, Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Sage, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Thyme, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, White Pepper, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 10 minutes
180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas Mark 4 10 minutes. Can be eaten hot or cold. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 20 minutes
180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas Mark 4 20 minutes. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Produce of
Made using turkey from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pasty (30g)
|Energy
|1413kJ / 339kcal
|424kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|20.1g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.7g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
