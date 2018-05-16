Tesco British Chicken Thigh Fillets 1Kg

- Energy808kJ 194kcal10%
- Fat11.8g17%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 161kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets.
- TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Make chicken thigh fillets your secret weapon in the kitchen. All the succulent flavour of chicken thighs, with the skin and bone removed for easy cooking. Delicious added to a stir fry, curry or casserole, these chicken thigh fillets make everyday easy. Why not try marinating in a creamy korma sauce for an indulgent curry, served with naan, pilau rice and chutney? Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our delicious chicken recipes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
- TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Shallow Fry
Instructions: See other cooking instructions box
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
- Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken thigh fillet (120g)
|Energy
|674kJ / 161kcal
|808kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.3g
|22.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019