Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy 250G

Bisto Best Roast Vegetable?
This is OK, much better is the Bisto Best Roast Vegetable Gravy Granules, which Tesco seem to have stopped stocking. Seems odd as you sell most of the range (not vegetarian, apart from this).
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ/351kcal
Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Flavourings, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Onion Extract, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Store in a cool dry place.
This jar makes approximately 63 portions
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold:
|Per 50ml portion as prepared:
|Energy
|1485kJ/351kcal
|59kJ/14kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|72.0g
|2.8g
|of which Sugars
|6.3g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|12.48g
|0.49g
