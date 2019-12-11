By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy 250G

3(1)Write a review
Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ/351kcal

Product Description

  • Onion Gravy Granules
  • To discover more about Bisto and our great range of products visit http://www.bisto.co.uk/
  • Aah! Bisto
  • Our Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy makes your meals feel extra special every day. Bisto Best Caramelised Onion is perfect poured over bangers and mash or to make a standout Sunday roast.
  • Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy is quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create exceptional home cooked meals that you can enjoy together with family and friends. To make Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy, simply put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy to taste.
  • At Bisto, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together. Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy can be used to make a variety of family favourite meals extra special, from brilliant mid-week supers to the perfect Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try serving Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy with Cumberland sausages and creamy mash? Or pouring Bisto Best Caramelised Onion Gravy over Toad in the Hole?
  • With a rich flavour
  • Foiled in freshness
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Flavourings, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Onion Extract, Garlic Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply…
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.

Number of uses

This jar makes approximately 63 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone
  • UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold:Per 50ml portion as prepared:
Energy1485kJ/351kcal59kJ/14kcal
Fat5.5g<0.5g
of which Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate72.0g2.8g
of which Sugars6.3g<0.5g
Fibre1.0g<0.5g
Protein2.9g<0.5g
Salt12.48g0.49g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bisto Best Roast Vegetable?

3 stars

This is OK, much better is the Bisto Best Roast Vegetable Gravy Granules, which Tesco seem to have stopped stocking. Seems odd as you sell most of the range (not vegetarian, apart from this).

