Tesco Crackling Pork Loin Joint 637G

Dissatisfied meat eater
First time ever that I have been disappointed with Tesco meat either prepacked or from over the counter. I have used the online shopping for some time now and have always been happy with the great service. The amount of fat on the joint was almost bigger than the edible meat. The only reason my husband and I ate the meat which apparently served four people, was because we had nothing else defrosted. Would I buy again, NO NEVER
Too much pepper for us!
I agree with other reviews, the cooking time is not sufficient to allow for crackling to form, I removed the fat at the end of the cooking time and put it back into the oven to allow the crackling to form which it did eventually however it was inedible due to the huge amount of pepper on it. The meat itself was OK but I doubt I'd get this again!
Do not recommend this
This was quite a fatty piece of meat and would barely be enough for 3 people. The lean parts were nice but I would not buy this again - disappointing.
Not quite what I expected. Very fatty & very spicy. The fat doesn't turn into crackling in the length of cooking time/temperature.
Don't buy if you don't like pepper as this has WAY TOO MUCH. I had to scrap some off and still too much. Also other tip remove the crackling at start of cooking and put it back in for last 30 minutes cooking. as i followed instructions on box and after 50 mins was already to hard
The fat was far too thick and did not render to crackling following the cooking instructions