Tesco Crackling Pork Loin Joint 637G

2(6)
£ 5.00
£7.85/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1319kJ 316kcal
    16%
  • Fat19.3g
    28%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless rind-on pork loin joint with pepper seasoning.
  • Hand finished with black pepper, and scored for crispy crackling
  • Pack size: 637g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (99%), Black Pepper, Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 1 Hour 10 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid Season rind with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 30 minutes reduce the temperature to 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 and cook for a further 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest for 5 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made using pork from the U.K., Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

637g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (128g**)
Energy1030kJ / 247kcal1319kJ / 316kcal
Fat15.1g19.3g
Saturates5.6g7.2g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.3g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.2g1.6g
Protein26.2g33.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 637g typically weighs 512g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Dissatisfied meat eater

1 stars

First time ever that I have been disappointed with Tesco meat either prepacked or from over the counter. I have used the online shopping for some time now and have always been happy with the great service. The amount of fat on the joint was almost bigger than the edible meat. The only reason my husband and I ate the meat which apparently served four people, was because we had nothing else defrosted. Would I buy again, NO NEVER

Too much pepper for us!

3 stars

I agree with other reviews, the cooking time is not sufficient to allow for crackling to form, I removed the fat at the end of the cooking time and put it back into the oven to allow the crackling to form which it did eventually however it was inedible due to the huge amount of pepper on it. The meat itself was OK but I doubt I'd get this again!

Do not recommend this

3 stars

This was quite a fatty piece of meat and would barely be enough for 3 people. The lean parts were nice but I would not buy this again - disappointing.

Not quite what I expected. Very fatty & very spic

3 stars

Not quite what I expected. Very fatty & very spicy. The fat doesn't turn into crackling in the length of cooking time/temperature.

Don't buy if you don't like pepper as this has WAY

2 stars

Don't buy if you don't like pepper as this has WAY TOO MUCH. I had to scrap some off and still too much. Also other tip remove the crackling at start of cooking and put it back in for last 30 minutes cooking. as i followed instructions on box and after 50 mins was already to hard

The fat was far too thick and did not render to cr

1 stars

The fat was far too thick and did not render to crackling following the cooking instructions

