Airwick Essential Oils Mulled Wine Candle 105G
Product Description
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Candle Mulled Wine Fragrance.
- Air Wick Candle
- Discover Air Wick Essential Oils, a range of fragrances infused with natural essential oils sourced from around the world to help create the mood you want for your home.
- Mulled Wine. A Holiday classic, bursting with aromas of warm wine and sweet berries blended with the rich spiciness of cinnamon and cloves. Perfect for creating a warm, welcoming ambience for those cold winter nights.
- Infused with natural essential oils
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Warnings
- AIR WICK Candle Mulled Wine Fragrance. Contains cinnamaldehyde. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention.
- Contains alpha-methylcinnamaldehyde, eugenol, cinnamaldehyde, 4-tertbutylcyclohexyl acetate, benzyl benzoate. May produce an allergic reaction.
- WARNING
- WARNING: PLEASE READ CAREFULLY THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
- CAUTIONS: Failure to follow instructions could result in fire hazard, personal injury or broken glass.
- Place on flat, heat resistant surface, away from draughts.
- Store candle in an upright position.
- Do not use on hot surfaces e.g. T.V.
- Do not burn candle on or near anything that can catch fire.
- Do not move or tip while lit or before liquid hardens.
- Do not allow the flame to touch the side of the glass holder.
- Glass will be hot during and after use.
- Do not use if the glass is damaged.
- Extinguish candle by blowing gently.
- Always leave at least 20 cm between burning candles.
- KEEP FREE FROM FOREIGN OBJECTS (e.g. MATCHES).
- Do not add essential oils.
- Keep wick trimmed to 1 cm to avoid excessive smoking.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended, near flammable material or burn for more than 4 hours.
- Stop when less than 1 cm of product remains and never allow the candle to burn all the way down.
- People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK: PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0845 769 7079
- IE: Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- Air Wick Consumer Services:
- For help and advice, contact us:
- www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
105g ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
