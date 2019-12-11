By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Crisps Truffled Cheese & Wine 135G

Kettle Crisps Truffled Cheese & Wine 135G
£ 0.99
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Cheese, Wine and Truffle Seasoning.
  • 100% of our potatoes are British, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home*
  • *Where supply allows
  • Hand cooked potato chips
  • Real food ingredients
  • A splash of sparkling wine crafted at Norfolk's Award-Winning Winbirri vineyard
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
  • These chips are suitable for: Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dried Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Mushrooms, Rice Flour, Bicarbonate of Soda, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried White Wine, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Norfolk Winbirri Sparkling Wine, Black Truffle Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy:2115 kJ
-507 kcal
Fat:28.9g
of which saturates:3.3g
Carbohydrate:50.7g
of which sugars:1.1g
Fibre:7.2g
Protein:7.4g
Salt:1.3g

