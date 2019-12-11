Kettle Crisps Truffled Cheese & Wine 135G
Offer
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Cheese, Wine and Truffle Seasoning.
- 100% of our potatoes are British, most from within 30 miles of our Norfolk home*
- *Where supply allows
- Hand cooked potato chips
- Real food ingredients
- A splash of sparkling wine crafted at Norfolk's Award-Winning Winbirri vineyard
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
- These chips are suitable for: Vegetarians
- Pack size: 135g
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dried Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Mushrooms, Rice Flour, Bicarbonate of Soda, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried White Wine, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Norfolk Winbirri Sparkling Wine, Black Truffle Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Road,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Road,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- United Kingdom.
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
- www.kettlechips.eu
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|2115 kJ
|-
|507 kcal
|Fat:
|28.9g
|of which saturates:
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate:
|50.7g
|of which sugars:
|1.1g
|Fibre:
|7.2g
|Protein:
|7.4g
|Salt:
|1.3g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019