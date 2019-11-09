By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Christmas Tree Shortbread

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 8 Christmas Tree Shortbread

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One shortbread bite
  • Energy308kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2201kJ / 526kcal

Product Description

  • Shortbread with sugar decoration.
  • Crumbly and Buttery Oven baked for a simple sweet treat
  • Crumbly and Buttery Oven baked for a simple sweet treat
  • Crumbly & buttery
  • Oven baked for a sweet, golden treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Wheat Starch, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Plant, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Radish, Lemon Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate], Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

8 x Shortbreads

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread bite (14g)
Energy2201kJ / 526kcal308kJ / 74kcal
Fat27.9g3.9g
Saturates12.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate62.4g8.7g
Sugars18.7g2.6g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein5.7g0.8g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bitesized pre Christmas treats - couldn't resist

5 stars

Light & crumbly bite sized treats

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here