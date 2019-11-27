Anthon Berg Chocolate Cocktails 14 Pieces 219G
New
Product Description
- Chocolates with Filling (33%) with Spirits.
- Dark chocolate with liquid cocktail fillings
By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court
- Pack size: 219g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Spirits (Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Orange Liqueur), Strawberry Concentrate, Cranberry Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Flavourings, Orange Oil, Alcohol min. 3.2%, max. 5% v/w (mL per 100g), Minimum 50% Cocoa Solids in the Dark Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Nuts
Storage
Recommended storage temperature: 11-18°C.
Produce of
Product of Denmark
Number of uses
Serving per package: 7, Serving size: 31g (2 pcs.), No. of standard drinks per package: 0.7
Name and address
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- 1st Floor, Unit E,
- Orbital 24,
- Oldham Street,
- Denton,
- Manchester,
Return to
Net Contents
219g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1970 kJ/ 470 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|- of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|- of which sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|2.6 g
|Salt
|0 g
