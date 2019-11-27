By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Anthon Berg Chocolate Cocktails 14 Pieces 219G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Anthon Berg Chocolate Cocktails 14 Pieces 219G
£ 6.00
£2.74/100g

New

Product Description

  • Chocolates with Filling (33%) with Spirits.
  • Dark chocolate with liquid cocktail fillings

By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court

  • Pack size: 219g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Spirits (Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Orange Liqueur), Strawberry Concentrate, Cranberry Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Flavourings, Orange Oil, Alcohol min. 3.2%, max. 5% v/w (mL per 100g), Minimum 50% Cocoa Solids in the Dark Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Nuts

Storage

Recommended storage temperature: 11-18°C.

Produce of

Product of Denmark

Number of uses

Serving per package: 7, Serving size: 31g (2 pcs.), No. of standard drinks per package: 0.7

Name and address

  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • 1st Floor, Unit E,
  • Orbital 24,
  • Oldham Street,
  • Denton,
  • Manchester,

Return to

  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • 1st Floor, Unit E,
  • Orbital 24,
  • Oldham Street,
  • Denton,
  • Manchester,
  • M34 3SU.
  • Tel: +44 1457 842 800
  • Fax: +44 3333 206630
  • sales@bip-uk.com
  • www.anthonberg.com

Net Contents

219g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1970 kJ/ 470 kcal
Fat 24 g
- of which saturates 15 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
- of which sugars 50 g
Protein 2.6 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Anthon Berg Chocolate Liqueurs 14 Pieces 219G

£ 6.00
£2.74/100g

New

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Sprouts 85G

£ 0.75
£0.88/100g

Offer

Famous Names Cherry Liqueur Chocolates 190G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here