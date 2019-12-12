Wicked Kitchen Sea Salt & Peppercorn Seasoning 75G
Product Description
- A seasoning blend with sea salt, seaweed flakes and pink peppercorns.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Seaweed Flakes (3.5%), Pink Peppercorns (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Not able to refill.For best before end: see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try
- Lavishly grinding over roasted aubergine and courgette slices, red peppers and vine ripened tomatoes for a moreish eat!
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 13 servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One teaspoon (5.5g)
|Energy
|118kJ / 29kcal
|7kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|83.2g
|4.6g
