Heinz By Nature Apple Banana Apricot 4 Month Plus 4 X 100G
Product Description
- A smooth blend of apple, banana and apricot with added vitamin C
- Check out our other yummy fruit pots and baby food at HeinzBaby.co.uk
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Looking for an easy peasy baby snack straight from the cupboard? Our Heinz By Nature Apple, Banana & Apricot pot is both yummy and contributes to 1 of your baby's 5 a day! It's made with natural ingredients, with added vitamin C.
- Comes in a microwaveable pot, easy to reseal.
- Made with natural ingredients*
- *Concentrated juices from natural source
- Simply made with love, we select the tastiest fruit ingredients for your little one!
- Heinz by Nature
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Pot - Plastic - check local recycling
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Apple (68%), Banana (20%), Apricot (10%), Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin C
Storage
Once opened, unheated food in the pot can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Delicious straight from the cupboard or even better from the fridge.
Number of uses
1 pot = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- If feeding direct from the pot, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Phone UK 0800 212991
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|358kJ/85kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3g
|- of which sugars#
|15.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Vitamin C †
|50mg
|† 200% of Labelling Reference Value; the required daily amount of vitamin C for infants and young children
|-
|#Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
If feeding direct from the pot, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded.
