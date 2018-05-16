Tesco Free From Vanilla Tray Bake

- Energy1003kJ 240kcal12%
Product Description
- Gluten-free Madeira sponge topped with a vanilla flavoured frosting. Finished with sugar strands and jelly beans.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (37%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Jelly Beans (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac, White and Yellow Beeswax), Acids (Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Plant Concentrates (Carrot Concentrate, Pumpkin Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate), Fruit Concentrates (Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate), Caramelised Sugar], Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Glitter Sugar Strands (1%) [Sugar, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Beetroot Red), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Glucose Syrup], Maize Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Carboxymethylcellulose)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Leave the cake in foil tray and place on a flat surface. Hold the tray and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Name and address
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/8 of a traybake
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1893kJ
|1003kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|452kcal
|240kcal
|12%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|11.9g
|17%
|70g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|3.6g
|18%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2g
|30.8g
|of which sugars
|43.1g
|22.8g
|25%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|3%
|6g
|Pack contains approx. 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
