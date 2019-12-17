By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fishmonger Langoustines 500G

£ 6.00
£12.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1102kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Raw, whole shell on langoustines (Nephrops norvegicus) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Langoustine (Crustacean), Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB 5 mins
Chilled: Place in a saucepan and half cover with boiling water.
Cover and cook gently for 5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (228g**)
Energy483kJ / 114kcal1102kJ / 261kcal
Fat2.3g5.3g
Saturates0.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein23.0g52.5g
Salt0.8g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 456g.--

