Tesco Fishmonger Langoustines 500G
- Energy1102kJ 261kcal13%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Raw, whole shell on langoustines (Nephrops norvegicus) with a protective ice glaze.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Langoustine (Crustacean), Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: HOB 5 mins
Chilled: Place in a saucepan and half cover with boiling water.
Cover and cook gently for 5 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e (net of ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (228g**)
|Energy
|483kJ / 114kcal
|1102kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|23.0g
|52.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 456g.
|-
|-
