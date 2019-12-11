Wright's Baking Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix 500G
- WRIGHT'S BAKING CHOC FUDGE CAKE MIX 500G
- See our recipes on the pack or go to our website for more inspiration.
- A rich Chocolate Fudge cake mix with a melting chocolate crumb. Use to bake light & moist cakes, brownies, muffins or cupcakes.
- Just add water & oil plus any toppings you like to make delicious, freshly baked cakes every time.
- Our cake mixes
- All of our cake mixes use the finest flours & best ingredients.
- One cake, 15 brownies, 24 cupcakes or twelve muffins - Little bag, lots of cake
- Just add water & oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Sugar, WHEAT Flour, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Dried EGG, Cocoa Powder (7%), Chocolate Crumb (6.5%) (Sugar, Full Cream MILK, Cocoa Mass), Cellulose Fibre, Raising Agents: E500, E501, E541, Emulsifier: E471, E475, Whey Powder (MILK), Flavourings, Salt, For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see capitalised ingredients
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Store in a cool, dry place.
- G.R. Wright & Sons Ltd.,
- Ponders End Mills,
- Enfield,
- Middlesex,
- EN3 4TG.
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|(Made up as per Instructions) Per 100g
|% *RI
|Energy
|1569kJ
|-
|375kcal
|19%
|Fat
|18.7g
|27%
|(of which Saturates)
|(3.1g)
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|46.5g
|(of which Sugars)
|(24.4g)
|27%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|6.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|17%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
