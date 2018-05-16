Tesco Fish Pie Sauce 300G

- Energy472kJ 113kcal6%
Product Description
- A creamy sauce made with peas, mature Cheddar cheese, white wine and chives.
- Rich & creamy
- A creamy sauce with peas, mature cheddar, white wine chives
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Whole Milk, Onion, Peas, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Chive, White Wine (2%), Garlic Purée, Salt, Coarse Grain Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Black Pepper, Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. For Use By: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pot (150g)
|Energy
|315kJ
|472kJ
|-
|76kcal
|113kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|7.1g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
