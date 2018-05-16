By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fish Pie Sauce 300G

Tesco Fish Pie Sauce 300G
£ 1.80
£0.60/100g
1/2 of a pot
  • Energy472kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ

Product Description

  • A creamy sauce made with peas, mature Cheddar cheese, white wine and chives.
  • Rich & creamy
  • A creamy sauce with peas, mature cheddar, white wine chives
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Whole Milk, Onion, Peas, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Chive, White Wine (2%), Garlic Purée, Salt, Coarse Grain Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Black Pepper, Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. For Use By: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This look is normal. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pot (150g)
Energy 315kJ472kJ
-76kcal113kcal
Fat 4.7g7.1g
of which saturates 3.3g5.0g
Carbohydrate 6.3g9.5g
of which sugars 1.4g2.1g
Fibre 0.6g0.9g
Protein 1.7g2.6g
Salt 0.7g1.1g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

