Louis Jadot Saint-Veran White Wine 75Cl
Product Description
- White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk Casein
Tasting Notes
- Poised and elegant, this shows what lovely wines Louis Jadot makes in the Mâcon Crus Dry and fine with touches of soft peachy fruit and a delicate nutty rounded character on the long balanced finish.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Louis Jadot
Wine Maker
Frédéric Barnier
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Saint Véran is vinified in stainless steel tanks and bottled in spring in order to keep all its freshness and fruitiness.
History
- Louis Jadot was established in Beaune by our founder Louis-Henry Jadot in 1859. We have carefully striven to establish and maintain the quality of our wines for 160 years through the steady acquisition of the best vineyards in Burgundy.
Regional Information
- We produce wines from over 150 appellations - from Beaujolais Villages to Le Montrachet.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Louis Jadot,
- F71570,
- France.
Return to
- Hatch Mansfield New Bank House,
- 1 Brockenhurst Road,
- Ascot,
- SL5 9DJ.
- www.hatchmansfield.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
