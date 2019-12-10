By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Louis Jadot Saint-Veran White Wine 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Louis Jadot Saint-Veran White Wine 75Cl
£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk Casein

Tasting Notes

  • Poised and elegant, this shows what lovely wines Louis Jadot makes in the Mâcon Crus Dry and fine with touches of soft peachy fruit and a delicate nutty rounded character on the long balanced finish.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Louis Jadot

Wine Maker

Frédéric Barnier

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Saint Véran is vinified in stainless steel tanks and bottled in spring in order to keep all its freshness and fruitiness.

History

  • Louis Jadot was established in Beaune by our founder Louis-Henry Jadot in 1859. We have carefully striven to establish and maintain the quality of our wines for 160 years through the steady acquisition of the best vineyards in Burgundy.

Regional Information

  • We produce wines from over 150 appellations - from Beaujolais Villages to Le Montrachet.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Louis Jadot,
  • F71570,
  • France.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9DJ.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heritages Chateauneuf Du Pape Red 75Cl

£ 19.50
£19.50/75cl

Louis Jadot Macon - Villages 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Amarone Valpolicella Docg 75Cl

£ 18.00
£18.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here