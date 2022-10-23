Dettol Multi Purpose Citrus Wipes 70S

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses*: Including Covid-19 Virus** as well as antibiotic MRSA, E.coli, Salmonella, Rotavirus, Flu virus (H1N1) and 90% of all allergens. - Gives 10x More Cleaning Power***: Wipes that are easy to use and tough on grease, burnt on food and dirt - Trap & Lift Technology: Traps and lifts dirt leaving surfaces sparkling clean - Multipurpose: Dettol Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaning Wipes are suitable for kitchen surfaces, sinks and taps, toilet seats, baths and shower screens, children's toys and electronic devices. - Refreshing Fragrance: Long-lasting citrus scent, for a variety of cleaning tasks - Effective: Delivers dazzling shine Dettol Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaning Wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and Covid-19 Virus**. Formulated with 10x more cleaning power*** these antibacterial wipes are tough on dirt, including burnt-on food, kitchen grease and bathroom residue. They deliver fast, effective cleaning and leave surfaces with a dazzling shine and long-lasting Citrus Zest fragrance. *See information on pack. Use disinfectant safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 *** 10 x more cleaning power vs water RB-M-41760 & RB-M-46109

Pack size: 70SHT

Ingredients

100g of Product contains 0.37g Benzalkonium Chloride; contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum, Limonene

Net Contents

70 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage