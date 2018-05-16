Border Biscuits Lemon Drizzle Melts 150G
New
- Energy347kJ 83kcal4%
- Fat4.7g7%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Lemon Drizzle Melts
- We are happy to declare that the palm oil contained within the ingredients we use is certified as sustainable.
- Deliciously light biscuit with a zesty lemon flavoured drizzle
- Beautifully Crafted Biscuits
- Biscuits. One of life's little pleasures... and our greatest passion. We believe biscuits should be nothing short of exceptional and we're proud to make ours just that.
- The best ingredients, good old-fashioned mixing methods and each one baked under the watchful gaze of our Biscuitiers. So you know when you open the pack, there's craft, creativity and care in every crumb.
- John Cunningham
- Owner & Founder
- Beautifully crafted biscuits
- Great taste 2018
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Butter, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Lemon Drizzle (13%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk) Powder, Fortified Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Lemon Oil), Cornflour, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain traces of Egg, Nut and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Once opened best kept in an airtight container. Your own secret hiding place is optional.For best before information see film.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Name and address
- Border Biscuits Ltd,
- South Faulds Road,
- Lanark,
- ML11 7SR.
Return to
- We'd love to hear you
- Contact our Bicsuitiers on hello@borderbiscuits.co.uk or write to
- Border Biscuits Ltd,
- South Faulds Road,
- Lanark,
- ML11 7SR.
- www.borderbiscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|Energy kcal
|490
|83
|kJ
|2049
|347
|Fat
|27.9g
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|11.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|55.4g
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|26.7g
|4.5g
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
