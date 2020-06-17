Tesco Mixed Vegetables In Water 300G
- Energy112kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat0.3g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 115kJ / 28kcal
Product Description
- Mixed vegetables in water.
- CHOPPED & CHUNKY Carefully selected and ready for your favourite recipe.
- Pack size: 195G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrot, Turnip, Peas, Green Bean.
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 1 min 30 secs/1min
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl ensuring water covers vegetables, and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W). Stir, re-cover, then heat on full power for a further minute (800W/900W)
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Hob 3-4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
195g
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (97g)
|Energy
|115kJ / 28kcal
|112kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
