Tesco Mixed Vegetables In Water 300G

Tesco Mixed Vegetables In Water 300G
£ 0.40
£0.21/100g

New

1/2 of can
  • Energy112kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 115kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables in water.
  • CHOPPED & CHUNKY Carefully selected and ready for your favourite recipe.
  • CHOPPED & CHUNKY Carefully selected and ready for your favourite recipe.
  • Pack size: 195G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Carrot, Turnip, Peas, Green Bean.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 1 min 30 secs/1min
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl ensuring water covers vegetables, and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W). Stir, re-cover, then heat on full power for a further minute (800W/900W)
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob 3-4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

195g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (97g)
Energy115kJ / 28kcal112kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.0g
Sugars1.9g1.8g
Fibre2.8g2.7g
Protein1.7g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

