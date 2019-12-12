Potts Beef Stock 500Ml
Product Description
- Beef Stock
- An essential everyday ingredient - fantastic in your favourite soups, stews and sauces, and delicious in dishes from tagines to risottos.
- Ready to use
- Locked in flavour
- Take your food to the next level!
- Release the flavour
- Sealed in an air tight can for extra freshness
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock Base (7%) (Beef Stock, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat), Salt, Sugar, Lactic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened refrigerate and use within three days.For Best Before End, See Below or Base of Can:
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions
- Potts' Beef Stock is ready to use. Simply pour into your favourite dishes to add the flavour that you want.
Name and address
- Potts Partnership Ltd,
- Avebury Offices,
- Elcot Park,
- Elcot Lane,
- Marlborough,
- SN8 2BG,
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|87kJ, 21kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.6g
