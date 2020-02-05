By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Confetti Cake

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Confetti Cake
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
64g of cake
  • Energy1258kJ 301kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars25.0g
    28%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1964kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake filled with raspberry jam, filled and coated with coloured frostings, finished with edible decorations.
  • HAND DECORATED Layered sponge with raspberry jam and strawberry flavoured frosting
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • Hand decorated
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberries, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Stearin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Rice Flour, Shea Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Fat, Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins, Mixed Carotenes), Flavouring, Thickener (Tragacanth), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Vanillin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 18 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g64g of cake
Energy1964kJ / 469kcal1258kJ / 301kcal
Fat23.8g15.2g
Saturates7.7g4.9g
Carbohydrate61.1g39.1g
Sugars39.0g25.0g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein2.4g1.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

everything a birthday cake should taste like!

5 stars

everything a birthday cake should taste like!

