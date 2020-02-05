Tesco Confetti Cake

everything a birthday cake should taste like!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1964kJ / 469kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Jam (6%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberries, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Stearin, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Rice Flour, Shea Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Fat, Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins, Mixed Carotenes), Flavouring, Thickener (Tragacanth), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Vanillin.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Pack contains 18 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|64g of cake
|Energy
|1964kJ / 469kcal
|1258kJ / 301kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|61.1g
|39.1g
|Sugars
|39.0g
|25.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
