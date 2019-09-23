By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hunters Gammon Steaks 345G

£ 3.75
£10.87/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy918kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Gammon steaks with added water topped with mature Cheddar cheese and a sweet, smoky barbecue sauce.
  • Topside steak Topped with mature Cheddar cheese and a sweet, smoky BBQ sauce.
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (66%), BBQ Sauce (13%) [Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Caramel), Smoked Water, White Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Flavouring], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25 mins
OVEN FROM CHILLED Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. Retain pad underneath steaks during cooking to absorb excess cooking liquid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, drain excess cooking liquid and pour contents of sachet evenly over the two steaks. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Remove pads from bottom of steaks before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

345g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy673kJ / 160kcal918kJ / 218kcal
Fat5.3g7.2g
Saturates3.1g4.3g
Carbohydrate6.3g8.6g
Sugars6.3g8.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.7g29.6g
Salt1.8g2.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 345g typically weighs 273g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Hunter's Gammon Disaster

1 stars

Having enjoyed Tesco's Hunter's Chicken, we thought this would be delicious too. We were wrong The gammon was tough and very salty. The Sauce does not go well with the salty gammon and cheese, and left a horrid metallic taste in our mouths. Add to this that the fact that the gammon is cooked on a bed of what only can be described as an extremely sticky incontinence pad (which must be removed after(!) cooking), then you can see why I have scored this so low! Disgusting, we won't be buying this again!

