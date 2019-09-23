Tesco Hunters Gammon Steaks 345G

Hunter's Gammon Disaster
Having enjoyed Tesco's Hunter's Chicken, we thought this would be delicious too. We were wrong The gammon was tough and very salty. The Sauce does not go well with the salty gammon and cheese, and left a horrid metallic taste in our mouths. Add to this that the fact that the gammon is cooked on a bed of what only can be described as an extremely sticky incontinence pad (which must be removed after(!) cooking), then you can see why I have scored this so low! Disgusting, we won't be buying this again!