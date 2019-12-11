Tesco 12 Ham & Cheese Croquettes 240G

Great !
Well nice,very tasty and morish, will be buying again !
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 250kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Herb Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring, Black Pepper, White Pepper], Smoked Ham (15%)[Pork Leg, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Potato, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Chive, Dried Potato, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 9-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Made using pork from the U.K.
Pack contains 12 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croquette (20g)
|Energy
|1045kJ / 250kcal
|209kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
