Tesco 12 Ham & Cheese Croquettes 240G

Tesco 12 Ham & Cheese Croquettes 240G
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

  • Energy209kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked ham, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, medium Cheddar cheese, potato and full fat soft cheese filling coated in a gluten free herb crumb.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Cheesy & Crispy Smoked ham, mozzarella and Cheddar coated in a parsley breadcrumb.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cheesy & crispy
  • Smoked ham, mozzarella and cheddar coated in a parsley breadcrumb
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Herb Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring, Black Pepper, White Pepper], Smoked Ham (15%)[Pork Leg, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Potato, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Chive, Dried Potato, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 9-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croquette (20g)
Energy1045kJ / 250kcal209kJ / 50kcal
Fat13.1g2.6g
Saturates4.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate20.8g4.2g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre4.0g0.8g
Protein10.3g2.1g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great !

5 stars

Well nice,very tasty and morish, will be buying again !

