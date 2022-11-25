We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Eyelure Accent Lashes 005

Eyelure Accent Lashes 005

4.6(8)
Write a review

£4.80

£4.80/each

Vegan

EYELURE ACCENT LASHES 005 See how - tos onlinewww.eylure.comFind us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube#eylure005
18 hour hold**Tested on 80 lash lovers
Lashes Made in IndonesiaAdhesive Made in Korea
Strip lashes with adhesiveLatex freeGluten includedVegan friendly

Ingredients

Adhesive ingredients: Acrylates/ Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water, Eau), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Number of uses

Reusable 5 wears

Preparation and Usage

For a Full Yet Natural LookStep 1 Measure & trimStep 2 Apply adhesiveStep 3 Wait 20 - 30 secondsStep 4 Attach to lash line

View all Beauty Accessories & Tools

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here